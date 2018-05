The „Rolldock Sun“ left China this weekend with four hoppers on deck, destination is East Africa. The hoppers (13,00m x 13,08m x 15,68m), each weighing 130 mt, needed special attention during the loading process. “Thanks to the perfect pre planning and the superb performance of the Rolldock-team the loading went exceptional well“, says Andreas Walter, Managing Director of EMS Chartering and responsible for this major project.

Source: EMS Chartering