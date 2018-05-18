Hormozgan Ports Throughput Increases 4.1%

Close to 8.22 million tons of oil and non-oil goods were loaded and unloaded in Hormozgan Province’s ports during the first month of the current Iranian year (March 21-April 20), registering a 4.1% increase compared with the similar period of the year before. The announcement was made by director general of Hormozgan Ports and Maritime Organization, Allah-Morad Afifipour, the news portal of the Ministry of Roads and Urban Development reported.

“Non-oil goods accounted for more than 5.17 million tons of the total sum and the rest were oil products,” he said. “Over the one-month period, close to 2.85 million tons of non-oil and around 1.19 million tons of oil products were exported from Hormozgan ports to register a 15.4% and 7.6% growth respectively,” he said. Afifipour said that during the same period, container throughput stood at 173,807 TEUs.

A total of 4,642 vessels docked at Hormozgan ports, of which 493 weighed more than 1,000 tons. Hormozgan Province is home to 32 active ports on the coasts of Persian Gulf and Sea of Oman, including Iran’s biggest container port, Shahid Rajaee, which accounts for more than half of Iran’s total port throughput.

