Hormuz Marine launches bunker operations in Khasab

Under the deal, the company will supply marine fuel in the Port of Khasab. It hasn’t disclosed which grades will be offered there.

Currently, the bunker supplier has physical operations in the Omani ports of Sohar, Duqm, and Salalah. It offers – MGO, VLSFO and Intermediate fuel oil (IFO) – in these ports, according to the company website.

Hormuz Marine also operates as bunker trader in the ports of Muscat, Suwaiq, Shinas and Sur.

Recently, O Bunkering started offering LSMGO in the Port of Khasab.

Khasab is located at the northern shore of Oman, in the Musandam Governorate facing the Strait of Hormuz.

