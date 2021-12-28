Host Sails First Ship After Mississippi River Channel Deepening

Yesterday HOST is excited to announce the first vessel to sail from the Mississippi River with a draft of 47.7 feet following the newly increased draft at 48 feet.

The M/V CSSC Le Havre, operated by Cargill International with a cargo from Alliance Coal, LLC, is destined for the Far East and loaded over 112,000 metric tons on Dec. 23, 2021.

HOST is proud to have served as both the vessel agent and terminal operator for this historic voyage, which highlighted both our commitment to service as well as our assets.

“When the Crescent River Pilots who oversee navigation of vessels in the this stretch of river announced the increase in depth on Dec. 20, the Host Agency team sprang into action working with the master, shippers, owners, operators and terminal to increase the cargo to be loaded by over 2,000 tons with less than 24 hours’ notice,” said Chris Kitsos, Senior Operations Manager at Host Agency.

“HOST had already invested in equipment and dock improvements to accommodate up to 250,000 ton ships to load up to 50 feet in any river condition, so when the pilots approved deeper navigation we were already ready,” said Brian Taylor, General Manager of the Gulf at United Bulk Terminals.

“We are proud to be a part of this historical moment on the Mississippi,” said HOST’s Chairman CEO Adam Anderson. “We expect to be able to load vessels to 50 feet in 2022, capesize ships can load up to 10 percent more cargo making U.S. exports more competitive in the global marketplace. The increased depth allows vessels to immediately carry more cargo resulting in lower costs, reduced emissions and increased efficiency for the entire supply chain.”

As a 99-year-old company, HOST looks forward to not only being a part of the current phase to reach 50 feet in 2022, but to support the continued long-term efforts to reach a 55 feet draft that was authorized by the United States Congress in 1985, and the first phase completed in 1987.

This is a celebration for commerce on the river, and the culmination of many years of industry efforts and partnership between the River Pilots, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, U.S. Coast Guard, port officials, elected representatives, six different governors and the entire maritime community to be able to accommodate vessels with larger drafts.

This river has long been a crucial artery facilitating national and global commerce, with an economic impact of over $700 billion annually.

