HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

Working hours during Ramadan
28 Feb 2025, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Abu Dhabi Ports Group have advised working hours during Ramadan.
Tropical Cyclone Alfred
28 Feb 2025, Queensland, Australia
As Tropical Cyclone Alfred moves south, the Queensland region will be affected by gale force winds and large and destructive seas over the next few days.
Fuel surcharge for March 2025
28 Feb 2025, Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
From 1 March, the surcharge of 0.13 AED per Metric Ton/Freight Ton will be invoiced for at RAK Ports.
Condition for movement of vessels
28 Feb 2025, Deendayal, India
Movements of vessels with manoeuvrable speed of less than 9 knots are permitted at Deendayal with one additional tug on chargeable basis, during dark hours.
Activities in Causeway Bay Typhoon Shelter
28 Feb 2025, Hong Kong
From 1 March to 31 August, a floating structure will be secured to the seawall at the south-east corner of Causeway Bay Typhoon Shelter.
