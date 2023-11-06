HOT PORT NEWS from GAC
P&I letter for vessels carrying petroleum products
06 Nov 2023, Turkish Straits, Turkey
An additional P&I letter is requested for vessels carrying petroleum products in Turkish Straits.
Establishment of Restricted Area at Ha Mei Wan
06 Nov 2023, Hong Kong
From 1100 to 1300 hours on 14 November, a Restricted Area will be established at Ha Mei Wan for conducting a maritime major incident exercise.
Enhanced measures to reduce heat stress risks for outdoor workers
06 Nov 2023, Singapore
Enhanced measures to reduce heat stress risks for outdoor workers in the maritime sector in accordance with the Ministry of Manpower’s directive published on 24 October.
