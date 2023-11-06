HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

P&I letter for vessels carrying petroleum products

06 Nov 2023, Turkish Straits, Turkey

An additional P&I letter is requested for vessels carrying petroleum products in Turkish Straits.

Read More »

Establishment of Restricted Area at Ha Mei Wan

06 Nov 2023, Hong Kong

From 1100 to 1300 hours on 14 November, a Restricted Area will be established at Ha Mei Wan for conducting a maritime major incident exercise.

Read More »

Enhanced measures to reduce heat stress risks for outdoor workers

06 Nov 2023, Singapore

Enhanced measures to reduce heat stress risks for outdoor workers in the maritime sector in accordance with the Ministry of Manpower’s directive published on 24 October.

Read More »

Source: GAC