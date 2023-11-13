HOT PORT NEWS from GAC
Full resumption of operations
13 Nov 2023, Brisbane, Fremantle, Melbourne & Sydney, Australia
DP World Australia has advised that operations at Brisbane, Fremantle, Melbourne and Sydney resumed at 9am AEDT today (13 November) after being suspended for three days due to a cyber security incident.
Marine archaeological survey & marine site investigation off Aberdeen South Typhoon Shelter
13 Nov 2023, Hong Kong
For approximately three months, marine archaeological survey and marine site investigation will be carried out.
