HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

Full resumption of operations

13 Nov 2023, Brisbane, Fremantle, Melbourne & Sydney, Australia

DP World Australia has advised that operations at Brisbane, Fremantle, Melbourne and Sydney resumed at 9am AEDT today (13 November) after being suspended for three days due to a cyber security incident.

Marine archaeological survey & marine site investigation off Aberdeen South Typhoon Shelter

13 Nov 2023, Hong Kong

For approximately three months, marine archaeological survey and marine site investigation will be carried out.

Source: GAC