HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

in Port News 14/11/2023

National strike
14 Nov 2023, Nigeria

Nigerian ports and terminals are expected to be affected by an indefinite national strike called by the Nigeria Labour Union which started at midnight last night.

Priority calling of POL tankers
14 Nov 2023, Kolkata, India

Haldia Dock Complex has announced that vessels carrying HSD/POL products of 20,000MT or more are being accorded calling priority at HOJ-I and HOJ-II.

Submarine cable laying operations from Cheung Sha, Lantau Island to Shek Kwu Chau
14 Nov 2023, Hong Kong

For approximately four months, submarine cable laying operations will be carried out.

