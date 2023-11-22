Recent News

  

Home / Shipping News / Port News / HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

in Port News 22/11/2023

New Saudi Aramco Bill of Lading process
22 Nov 2023, Saudi Arabia

Saudi Aramco have introduced a new process for handling Bills of Lading (BoLs), as part of an initiative to improve overall processes.

Read More »

New quay opens up new possibilities
22 Nov 2023, Gothenburg, Sweden

In 2024, a highly extensive and technologically advanced infrastructure project will commence in the Port of Gothenburg Energy Port.

Read More »

Works at ExxonΜobil, installation of cofferdam
22 Nov 2023, Singapore

Work to install a cofferdam is being conducted until 28 February 2024.

Read More »
Source: GAC

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2023 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software