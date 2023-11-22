HOT PORT NEWS from GAC
New Saudi Aramco Bill of Lading process
22 Nov 2023, Saudi Arabia
Saudi Aramco have introduced a new process for handling Bills of Lading (BoLs), as part of an initiative to improve overall processes.
New quay opens up new possibilities
22 Nov 2023, Gothenburg, Sweden
In 2024, a highly extensive and technologically advanced infrastructure project will commence in the Port of Gothenburg Energy Port.
Works at ExxonΜobil, installation of cofferdam
22 Nov 2023, Singapore
Work to install a cofferdam is being conducted until 28 February 2024.
Read More »
Source: GAC