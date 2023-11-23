HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

Establishment of Restricted Area north of Shelter Island

23 Nov 2023, Hong Kong

From 0930 to 1330 hours on 29 November, a Restricted Area will be established north of Shelter Island for conducting an exercise led by the Civil Aviation Department.

Read More »

Suspension of port marine operations

23 Nov 2023, Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates

Due to adverse weather and/or sea conditions, marine operations have been suspended at either RAK Maritime City and/or Stevin Rock Harbour and/or Saqr Port.

Read More »

Testing of Autonomous Underwater Vehicle

23 Nov 2023, Singapore

From 27 to 30 November, testing on an Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV) will be carried out off St John’s Island.

Read More »

Re-classification of pontoons, jetties repair and refurbishment works

23 Nov 2023, Singapore

From 1 December 2023 to 23 April 2024, repair and refurbishment works will be conducted at Sister’s Island. Pontoons will also be reclassified.

Read More »

Source: GAC