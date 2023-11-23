HOT PORT NEWS from GAC
Establishment of Restricted Area north of Shelter Island
23 Nov 2023, Hong Kong
From 0930 to 1330 hours on 29 November, a Restricted Area will be established north of Shelter Island for conducting an exercise led by the Civil Aviation Department.
Suspension of port marine operations
23 Nov 2023, Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Due to adverse weather and/or sea conditions, marine operations have been suspended at either RAK Maritime City and/or Stevin Rock Harbour and/or Saqr Port.
Testing of Autonomous Underwater Vehicle
23 Nov 2023, Singapore
From 27 to 30 November, testing on an Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV) will be carried out off St John’s Island.
Re-classification of pontoons, jetties repair and refurbishment works
23 Nov 2023, Singapore
From 1 December 2023 to 23 April 2024, repair and refurbishment works will be conducted at Sister’s Island. Pontoons will also be reclassified.
