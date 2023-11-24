HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

Transit restrictions update

24 Nov 2023, Panama Canal, Panama

Despite the introduction of more efficient lockages and fewer transits, water availability remains a concern in the Panama Canal, following the driest October in 73 years.

Read More »

Removal & extraction of spun piles and installation of floating sea barrier

24 Nov 2023, Singapore

From 1 December 2023 to 1 June 2024, work to remove and extract spun piles and install a floating sea barrier will be carried out at the coastline off Poyan Reservoir.

Read More »

Establishment of Restricted Area north off Hong Kong Museum of Art

24 Nov 2023, Hong Kong

A Restricted Area will be established on 29 and 30 November 2023 from 1800 hours to 2200 hours, off the Hong Kong Museum of Art to facilitate a drone performance.

Read More »

Source: GAC