HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

Transit restrictions update
24 Nov 2023, Panama Canal, Panama
Despite the introduction of more efficient lockages and fewer transits, water availability remains a concern in the Panama Canal, following the driest October in 73 years.
Removal & extraction of spun piles and installation of floating sea barrier
24 Nov 2023, Singapore
From 1 December 2023 to 1 June 2024, work to remove and extract spun piles and install a floating sea barrier will be carried out at the coastline off Poyan Reservoir.
Establishment of Restricted Area north off Hong Kong Museum of Art
24 Nov 2023, Hong Kong
A Restricted Area will be established on 29 and 30 November 2023 from 1800 hours to 2200 hours, off the Hong Kong Museum of Art to facilitate a drone performance.
