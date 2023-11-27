HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

Port operations restarting, nighttime curfew in force

27 Nov 2023, Sierra Leone

A curfew is in force between 2100 and 0600 hours in Sierra Leone following an attempted coup d’etat.

Berthing suspended due to storms and high seas

27 Nov 2023, Ceyhan & Iskenderun Bay, Turkey

Following a weekend of foul weather in and around Ceyhan and Iskenderun Bay, conditions have improved a little but swells are still high.

Establishment of Restricted Area north off the Avenue of Stars

27 Nov 2023, Hong Kong

From 0900 hours on 29 November to 1700 hours on 1 December, a Restricted Area will be established in Victoria Harbour off the Avenue of Stars in connection with a major event being conducted at the Avenue of Stars.

Source: GAC