HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

Observance of UAE Union Day

30 Nov 2023, Khalifa, United Arab Emirates

Autoterminal Khalifa Port will observe public holiday from 2 to 4 December to mark the 52nd UAE Union Day.

Modifications to Transit Reservation System Rules

30 Nov 2023, Panama Canal, Panama

The Panama Canal is introducing a new rule for the special auctions for non-booked supers and regular vessels.

New anchorage fee

30 Nov 2023, Turkish Straits, Turkey

A new anchorage fee tariff for ships in the Turkish Straits will come into force from 1 January 2024.

Source: GAC