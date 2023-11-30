HOT PORT NEWS from GAC
Observance of UAE Union Day
30 Nov 2023, Khalifa, United Arab Emirates
Autoterminal Khalifa Port will observe public holiday from 2 to 4 December to mark the 52nd UAE Union Day.
Modifications to Transit Reservation System Rules
30 Nov 2023, Panama Canal, Panama
The Panama Canal is introducing a new rule for the special auctions for non-booked supers and regular vessels.
New anchorage fee
30 Nov 2023, Turkish Straits, Turkey
A new anchorage fee tariff for ships in the Turkish Straits will come into force from 1 January 2024.
Read More »
Source: GAC