HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

Outfall structure construction & installation of silt curtains

Friday, November 29, 2019, Singapore

The working period for the construction of an outfall structure and installation of silt curtains off Changi East Staging Ground has been extended. The work will now be carried out from 11 December 2019 to 10 June 2020.

According to the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore Port Marine Notice No.121 of 2019 dated 25 November 2019, the works are being conducted 24 hours daily – including Sundays & Public Holidays – within the working area bounded by the following co-ordinates (WGS 84 Datum):

1) 01 deg. 18.685’N / 103 deg. 59.822’E

2) 01 deg. 18.632’N / 103 deg. 59.949’E

3) 01 deg. 18.557’N / 103 deg. 59.918’E

4) 01 deg. 18.603’N / 103 deg. 59.786’E

The installation of silt curtains will be carried out by the crane barge. Tug boats will be used to assist the positioning of the crane barge during the installation work.

Upon completion of the silt curtains installation, construction of new outfall structure and cofferdam with sheet piles will be carried out by a vibroexcavator.

Safety boats will be deployed in the vicinity to warn other craft of the work.

Craft involved in the works will exhibit the appropriate local and international day and night signals.

When in the vicinity of the working area, mariners are reminded to:

a) Keep well clear and not to enter the working area;

b) Maintain a proper lookout;

c) Proceed at a safe speed and navigate with caution;

d) Maintain a listening watch on VHF Channel 12 (East Control);

and

e) Communicate with East Control on VHF Channel 12 for assistance, if required.

For information about operations in Singapore, contact GAC Singapore at [email protected]

Collision at Istanbul Anchorage Area

Friday, November 29, 2019, Bosphorus, Turkey

A livestock carrier and a tug boat collided at the Istanbul Anchorage (South of Bosphorus) at 07:30 hours local time today (29 November). VTS Istanbul sent a patrol boat to site and reported no damage to either vessel.

Vessel traffic at Bosphorus was not affected by the incident.

For information about operations in the Turkish Straits contact GAC Istanbul at [email protected]

Heightened alert for plague

Friday, November 29, 2019, Philippines

After receiving reports of plague in recent weeks, the Philippines’ Bureau of Quarantine has issued instructions to intensify the following quarantine procedures:

Heightened surveillance on rat borne diseases in all conveyances coming from affected countries. Plague surveillance at ports. Provisions on control measures for rodents. Continuous passive screening of incoming and outgoing travelers. Information dissemination among travelers regarding plague. Coordinate with port and airport authorities and partners on identifying areas for display of information, education and communication (IEC) materials.

As plague is primarily a disease of rodents and their fleas, which can infect humans. It is transmitted between rodents by rodent fleas and can be transmitted to people when infected rodent fleas bite them. The three main kinds of plague in humans, namely bubonic, septicemic and pneumonic.

Station Chiefs have been ordered to provide daily status reports.

For further details and information about operations in the Philippines, contact GAC Philippines at [email protected]

Typhoon Kammuri strengthens

Friday, November 29, 2019, Philippines

Typhoon Kammuri has gained more strength while moving slowly northwestward. It is expected to pass through the Metro Manila area by 3 or 4 December but may already start affecting the area (with wind probabilities similar to Signal 1) by the afternoon of 2 December.

At 10.00 hours local time, the eye of the storm was estimated to be 1,470 km east of Southern Luzon at 14.2 deg. N, 137.8 deg. E, with 140 km/h near the centre and gusts up to 170 km/h.

Manila Harbour Centre Port Terminal, Inc. will suspend all discharging operations and may order the transfer to anchorage of all the vessels at berth. Hence, please anticipate for the terminal’s issuance of formal shifting orders for the expected vessel movement as we continue to monitor the direction of the subject typhoon.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal #1 may be raised over the eastern portion of the Bicol Region-Eastern Visayas area on Sunday (1 December). Cancellation of maritime travel may be experienced over these areas. Steady intensification is likely throughout the forecast period. The intensification of Kammuri into a Super Typhoon is less likely at this time but not ruled out. It may bring moderate to heavy rains and thunderstorms starting on 2 December over Bicol Region and Samar provinces. Most of the areas in Central Luzon, Bicol Region, Southern Luzon, and Metro Manila will experience strong winds and heavy rains on 3 and 4 December.

For the latest updates and information about operations in the Philippines, contact GAC Philippines at [email protected]

Dredging works

Friday, November 29, 2019, Melbourne, Australia

Dredging works will be carried out for approximately 12 weeks from 2 December until March 2020 at the following locations:

Swanson Dock

Yarra River

Webb Dock

Gellibrand Pier and Swing Basin

Williamstown Channel

Port Melbourne Channel

Station Pier

During dredging works in the Yarra River Channel, the Yarra River Channel will be temporarily closed to large commercial vessels from 0800 to 1300 hours and from 2300 to 0400 hours. Port working vessels, small commercial vessels and recreational vessels are able to transit the Yarra River Channel with caution at all times.

For information about operations in Australia contact GAC Australia at [email protected]

Transit of tankers over 200m & ships carrying dangerous goods suspended

Friday, November 29, 2019, Bosphorus, Turkey

Vessel traffic in the Bosphorus was suspended for ships carrying dangerous goods and tankers LOA over 200 meters at 03:00 today (29 November) due to counter currents.

For information about operations in the Turkish Straits contact GAC Istanbul at [email protected]

