HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

Post-cyclone port update (7 December)

07 Dec 2023, Krishnapatnam, India

Due to strong currents in the Krishnapatnam port channel, vessels are not yet being brought in at Berths No. 2, 3, 4 and 5.

Heavy wind & swell impact on vessel movements

07 Dec 2023, Kakinada, India

Kakinada Deep Water Port resumed vessel movements at 19:30 on 5 December and suspended again from 01:00 to 06:00 hours on 6 December, due to heavy wind and swell.

Declaration of non-weather working days

07 Dec 2023, Gangavaram & Visakhapatnam, India

Due to the impact of severe cyclone weather on cargo operations, 4 & 5 December have been declared non-weather working days.

Restricted Area off West Kowloon Cultural District

07 Dec 2023, Hong Kong

A Restricted Area will be established on 8 and 9 December from 1800 hours to 2200 hours, in Victoria Harbour off the West Kowloon Cultural District to facilitate a drone performance.

Source: GAC