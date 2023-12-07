Recent News

  

Home / Shipping News / Port News / HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

in Port News 07/12/2023

Post-cyclone port update (7 December)
07 Dec 2023, Krishnapatnam, India

Due to strong currents in the Krishnapatnam port channel, vessels are not yet being brought in at Berths No. 2, 3, 4 and 5.

Read More »

Heavy wind & swell impact on vessel movements
07 Dec 2023, Kakinada, India

Kakinada Deep Water Port resumed vessel movements at 19:30 on 5 December and suspended again from 01:00 to 06:00 hours on 6 December, due to heavy wind and swell.

Read More »

Declaration of non-weather working days
07 Dec 2023, Gangavaram & Visakhapatnam, India

Due to the impact of severe cyclone weather on cargo operations, 4 & 5 December have been declared non-weather working days.

Read More »

Restricted Area off West Kowloon Cultural District
07 Dec 2023, Hong Kong

A Restricted Area will be established on 8 and 9 December from 1800 hours to 2200 hours, in Victoria Harbour off the West Kowloon Cultural District to facilitate a drone performance.

Read More »
Source: GAC

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2023 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software