HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

Registered oil labs

08 Dec 2023, Fujairah, United Arab Emirates

Only oil labs registered with the Port of Fujairah and based in Fujairah are permitted to collect samples from Fujairah Offshore Anchorage, the port of Fujairah and oil terminals in the port.

Read More »

Force Majeure declared

08 Dec 2023, Kattupalli, India

Adani Ports and Logistics has declared Force Majeure at Kattupalli Port due to the impact of Severe Cyclone MICHAUNG on port operations.

Read More »

Addressing the issue of water head on

08 Dec 2023, Panama Canal, Panama

Elevated temperatures in the Atlantic, compounded by the presence of the El Niño phenomenon and the delayed onset of the rainy season, have directly impacted the levels of freshwater in the Panama Canal’s reservoirs.

Read More »

Source: GAC