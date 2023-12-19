HOT PORT NEWS from GAC
Marine Weather Forecast
19 Dec 2023, Bahamas
Marine Forecast Weather Update for 19 December 2023.
Jetty dredging work
19 Dec 2023, Gujarat, India
Adani Terminal Dahej (APDPL) notice for dredging work from 4 January to 6 January 2024.
Channel draft reduction – update
19 Dec 2023, Krishnapatnam, India
AMSA New Marine Order 27 regarding navigation safety measures published
19 Dec 2023, Australia
AMSA New Marine Order 27 comes into effect 1 January 2024.
Renewal & amendment of containership fixed rebates
19 Dec 2023, Suez Canal, Egypt
The Suez Canal Authority has announced the renewal/amendment of containerships’ fixed rebates for 2024, as well as the extension of their validity until 30 June 2024.
Dar es Salaam Port New Draft
19 Dec 2023, Dar es Salaam, Tanzania
Dar es Salaam Port New Draft – Berth No. 1-7.
Marine Forecast Weather
19 Dec 2023, Bahamas
Marine Forecast Weather Update for 18 December 2023
Read More »
Source: GAC