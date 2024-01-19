HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

Restricted Area and closure of landing steps off Wan Chai Basin

19 Jan 2024, Hong Kong

A Restricted Area will be established on 27 and 28 January 2024, in Victoria Harbour off the Wan Chai Basin to facilitate a drone performance.

Read More »

Installation of eco-shoreline features at New Yau Ma Tei Typhoon Shelter

19 Jan 2024, Hong Kong

For approximately three months, marine works involving installation of eco-shoreline features will be carried out.

Read More »

Marine site investigation off Aberdeen South Typhoon Shelter

19 Jan 2024, Hong Kong

For approximately three months, marine site investigation will be carried out.

Read More »

Source: GAC