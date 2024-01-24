HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

Issue of Ship Sanitation Certificates

24 Jan 2024, Fujairah, United Arab Emirates

The issuance of Ship Sanitation Certificates (SSC) in the Port of Fujairah has been reinstated with immediate effect.

Hub closed due to weather

24 Jan 2024, Bahamas Buckeye Hub, Bahamas

Following a weather assessment yesterday (24 January), Buckeye Bahamas Hub remains in closed as conditions are unfavourable for operations on the offshore platforms.

Revised shallow berth parameters

24 Jan 2024, Jawaharlal Nehru Port, India

The parameters at JNPT’s Shallow berth (NSDT) have been revised.

Soil investigation & survey works

24 Jan 2024, Singapore

Soil investigation and survey works are being carried south of Sudong Anchorage and Raffles Shoal Area South of Sudong Anchorage in the TSS West Bound Lane, until 19 May.

Tropical Cyclone Kirrily

24 Jan 2024, Queensland, Australia

At 19:00 today (24 January), the Regional Harbour Master has issued a Red Alert for Townsville, Bowen and Abbot Point.

Source: GAC