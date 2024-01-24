HOT PORT NEWS from GAC
Issue of Ship Sanitation Certificates
24 Jan 2024, Fujairah, United Arab Emirates
The issuance of Ship Sanitation Certificates (SSC) in the Port of Fujairah has been reinstated with immediate effect.
Hub closed due to weather
24 Jan 2024, Bahamas Buckeye Hub, Bahamas
Following a weather assessment yesterday (24 January), Buckeye Bahamas Hub remains in closed as conditions are unfavourable for operations on the offshore platforms.
Revised shallow berth parameters
24 Jan 2024, Jawaharlal Nehru Port, India
The parameters at JNPT’s Shallow berth (NSDT) have been revised.
Soil investigation & survey works
24 Jan 2024, Singapore
Soil investigation and survey works are being carried south of Sudong Anchorage and Raffles Shoal Area South of Sudong Anchorage in the TSS West Bound Lane, until 19 May.
Tropical Cyclone Kirrily
24 Jan 2024, Queensland, Australia
At 19:00 today (24 January), the Regional Harbour Master has issued a Red Alert for Townsville, Bowen and Abbot Point.
Read More »
Source: GAC