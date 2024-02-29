HOT PORT NEWS from GAC
Mandatory tug assistance
29 Feb 2024, Kiel Canal, Germany
From tomorrow (1 March) until 28 March, one tug will be compulsory for all ships with Traffic Group 3 and more entering Brunsbuettel Locks.
Commissioning of oil pier
29 Feb 2024, Karachi, Pakistan
KPT Oil Pier No.OP-2 is temporarily commissioned for shipping operation/berthing from 29 February.
Fog halts traffic
29 Feb 2024, Bosphorus, Turkey
Vessel traffic in the Bosphorus was suspended yet again at 06:10 hours local time today (29 February).
Marine archaeological survey off Man Kok Tsui Public Pier, Lantau Island
29 Feb 2024, Hong Kong
For approximately two months, marine archaeological survey will be carried out.
Weather alert
29 Feb 2024, Oman
An alert has been issued by Oman’s Civil Aviation Authority warning of expected heavy thunderstorms with hail which may cause flash floods today (29 February).
Source: GAC