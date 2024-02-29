HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

Mandatory tug assistance

29 Feb 2024, Kiel Canal, Germany

From tomorrow (1 March) until 28 March, one tug will be compulsory for all ships with Traffic Group 3 and more entering Brunsbuettel Locks.

Read More »

Commissioning of oil pier

29 Feb 2024, Karachi, Pakistan

KPT Oil Pier No.OP-2 is temporarily commissioned for shipping operation/berthing from 29 February.

Read More »

Fog halts traffic

29 Feb 2024, Bosphorus, Turkey

Vessel traffic in the Bosphorus was suspended yet again at 06:10 hours local time today (29 February).

Read More »

Marine archaeological survey off Man Kok Tsui Public Pier, Lantau Island

29 Feb 2024, Hong Kong

For approximately two months, marine archaeological survey will be carried out.

Read More »

Weather alert

29 Feb 2024, Oman

An alert has been issued by Oman’s Civil Aviation Authority warning of expected heavy thunderstorms with hail which may cause flash floods today (29 February).

Read More »

Source: GAC