HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

Precautions urged as weather forecast to deteriorate
08 Mar 2024, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Weather in the region is expected to deteriorate in coming four days, 8-11 March 2024, which may cause cumulus rain, clouds, high speed wind, low visibility, rough and turbulent seas and flash flooding.
Revision of Marine Tariff structure
08 Mar 2024, Dhamra, India
The revised core charges applicable to all vessels calling Dhamra Port on or after 0001 hours of 1 April 2024.
Repairs to floating sea barriers off Sentosa
08 Mar 2024, Singapore
Repair works are being carried out for sea barriers off Sentosa until 20 June.
