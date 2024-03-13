HOT PORT NEWS from GAC
Cyclone Alert for Tropical Low 08U
13 Mar 2024, Dampier & Port Hedland, Australia
The Port of Dampier is at Cyclone Alert Stage 2 – Prepare, and the Port of Port Hedland is at Cyclone Alert Stage 1 – Monitor.
One-way traffic restriction
13 Mar 2024, Jebel Ali, United Arab Emirates
Marine operations at Jebel Ali Port were restricted to one-way traffic at 18:00 hours last night (12 March), due to rough sea.
Anchoring of vessels at Tuas View Extension off AVLCC
13 Mar 2024, Singapore
The period for works off the Very Large Crude Carrier Anchorage (AVLCC) has been extended until 5 September.
Revised Berthing Policy & Tariff Structure
13 Mar 2024, Dahej, India
Adani Petronet (Dahej) Port Ltd. has issued the revised Berthing Policy & Tariff Structure.
Source: GAC