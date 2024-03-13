HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

Cyclone Alert for Tropical Low 08U

13 Mar 2024, Dampier & Port Hedland, Australia

The Port of Dampier is at Cyclone Alert Stage 2 – Prepare, and the Port of Port Hedland is at Cyclone Alert Stage 1 – Monitor.

One-way traffic restriction

13 Mar 2024, Jebel Ali, United Arab Emirates

Marine operations at Jebel Ali Port were restricted to one-way traffic at 18:00 hours last night (12 March), due to rough sea.

Anchoring of vessels at Tuas View Extension off AVLCC

13 Mar 2024, Singapore

The period for works off the Very Large Crude Carrier Anchorage (AVLCC) has been extended until 5 September.

Revised Berthing Policy & Tariff Structure

13 Mar 2024, Dahej, India

Adani Petronet (Dahej) Port Ltd. has issued the revised Berthing Policy & Tariff Structure.

Source: GAC