HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

Works west of Jurong Island

Wednesday, July 24, 2019, Singapore

The working period for works west of Jurong Island has been extended. The works will now be conducted 25 July 2019 to 25 January 2020.

According to the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore Port Marine Notice No.066 of 2019 dated 22 July 2019, will be carried out 24 hours daily – including Sundays & Public Holidays – west of Jurong Island, within the working area bounded by the following coordinates:

WORKING AREA A (WGS 84 Datum)

1) 01 deg. 16.432’N / 103 deg. 39.148’E

2) 01 deg. 16.485’N / 103 deg. 39.216’E

3) 01 deg. 16.580’N / 103 deg. 39.336’E

4) 01 deg. 16.671’N / 103 deg. 39.529’E

5) 01 deg. 16.512’N / 103 deg. 39.584’E

6) 01 deg. 16.434’N / 103 deg. 39.640’E

7) 01 deg. 16.258’N / 103 deg. 39.390’E

8) 01 deg. 15.393’N / 103 deg. 39.816’E

9) 01 deg. 15.295’N / 103 deg. 39.577’E

10) 01 deg. 15.772’N / 103 deg. 39.385’E

11) 01 deg. 15.759’N / 103 deg. 39.353’E

12) 01 deg. 15.791’N / 103 deg. 39.259’E

13) 01 deg. 16.061’N / 103 deg. 39.148’E

WORKING AREA B (WGS 84 Datum)

14) 01 deg. 15.173’N / 103 deg. 39.532’E

15) 01 deg. 15.321’N / 103 deg. 39.841’E

16) 01 deg. 14.597’N / 103 deg. 40.186’E

17) 01 deg. 14.476’N / 103 deg. 39.944’E

18) 01 deg. 14.064’N / 103 deg. 40.144’E

19) 01 deg. 14.064’N / 103 deg. 40.020’E

20) 01 deg. 14.309’N / 103 deg. 39.937’E

21) 01 deg. 15.012’N / 103 deg. 39.597’E

The work will include reclamation, soil investigation and dredging. The dredging work will be carried out by grab dredgers. Each grab dredger will be held in position by 3 spuds. The dredgers, with hopper barges in attendance, will have a circular safety working zone of 50-metre radius centered from the dredgers. Dredged materials will be transported to designated dumping ground by hopper barges. During the operation, dredgers will be attended by tug boats which will be used to shift the dredger.

The soil investigation work will be carried out by means of borehole drilling using jack-up barges. One jack-up barge will be deployed to work at one borehole at a time.

The jack-up barge, with tug boats in attendance, will have a circular safety working zone of 30-metre radius centred at the barge. Tugboats will be used for shifting the barge from one borehole location to another.

A safety boat will be deployed in the vicinity of the working area to warn other craft of the project.

Craft involved in the works will exhibit the appropriate local and international day and night signals.

When in the vicinity of the working area, mariners are reminded to:

a) Keep well clear and not to enter the working area;

b) Maintain a proper lookout;

c) Proceed at a safe speed and navigate with caution;

d) Maintain a listening watch on VHF Channel 22 (Jurong Control); and

e) Communicate with Jurong Control on VHF Channel 22 for assistance, if required.

For information about operations in Singapore, contact GAC Singapore at [email protected]

New incentives for shipping lines

Wednesday, July 24, 2019, Egypt

In line with its policy aiming to achieve pricing flexibility ensuring the sustainability of shipping lines’ schedules, the Egyptian Government has announced a package of incentives and discounts up to 45% on fees for navigational aids and lighthouses for vessels calling at Egyptian ports and transiting the Suez Canal.

The new incentives will include the reduction of formalities and paperwork to facilitate the procedures of transshipment containers/bunkering.

The new package will also prevent the duplication between any kind of fees concerning transit tolls and any other port dues.

The initiative will have a prompt an increase in the number of vessels calling at Egyptian ports and transiting the Suez Canal. Its main objective is to attract the maritime alliances to call Egyptian ports, especially after the latest development like establishment of new berths with more depth and deepening the existing berths.

Egyptian ports are witnessing continuous development of the services provided to the vessels in order to supply new services for the shipping lines in accordance with international standards in addition to the advantages of its location.

For information about operations in Egypt, contact GAC Egypt at [email protected]

New linesmen & berth utilities charges

Wednesday, July 24, 2019, Port Kembla, Australia

BlueScope Steel has advised a new tariff for linesmen and berth utilities charges at Port Kembla, effective since 1 July 2019.

The BlueScope tariff for lines only applies to Berths 110, 111, 112 & 113 as conducted by BlueScope stevedore labour. Berth 109 is conducted by the local line companies.

Berths Mooring/Unmooring @ $4,400 (rate flat)

Berths 110, 111, 112 & 113 (excluding Berth 109)

In addition to lines costs, there is also the cost for Svitzer launch @ $811, used for mooring only.

Berth Occupancy – all berths

Cargo operations @ $810 per day

Lay-up (non-working e.g. Repairs, bunkering) @ $1450 per day

For information about operations at Australian ports, contact GAC Australia at [email protected]

Source: GAC