HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

Reclamation works at Ayer Merbau Basin

Wednesday, December 11, 2019, Singapore

The working period for reclamation works at Ayer Merbau Basin has been extended. The works are now being conducted from 10 December to 9 June 2020.

According to the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore Port Marine Notice No.127 of 2019 dated 10 December 2019, the works are being carried out 24 hours daily – including Sundays & Public Holidays – within the working area bounded by the following co-ordinates (WGS 84 Datum):

1) 1 deg. 16.169’N / 103 deg. 44.006’E

2) 1 deg. 15.917’N / 103 deg. 44.169’E

3) 1 deg. 15.677’N / 103 deg. 43.866’E

4) 1 deg. 15.781’N / 103 deg. 43.785’E

Reclamation works include removal of undersea de-commissioned cables, debris and existing rock revetment, dredging, sand filling and shore protection. A safety boat will be deployed in the vicinity of the working area to warn other craft of the project.

Craft involved in the works exhibit the appropriate local and international day and night signals.

When in the vicinity of the working area, mariners are reminded to:

a) Keep well clear of the working area;

b) Maintain a proper lookout;

c) Proceed at a safe speed and to navigate with caution;

d) Maintain a listening watch on VHF Channel 68 (West Control);

and

e) Communicate with West Control on VHF Channel 68 for assistance, if required.

For information about operations in Singapore contact GAC Singapore at [email protected]

Source: GAC