HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

in Port News 02/04/2024

Preparation for opening of temporary alternate channel
01 Apr 2024, Baltimore, United States

The Captain of the Port is preparing to establish a temporary alternate channel on the northeast side of the main channel in the vicinity of the Francis Scott Key Bridge for commercially essential vessels.

Extension of trade promotions
01 Apr 2024, Kolkata, India

Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port Kolkata has advised the extension of trade promotions and rebate & remissions for the period 1 April 2024 to 31 March 2025.

Delays expected due to crane repairs
01 Apr 2024, Tuticorin, India

One of the three Harbour Mobile Cranes at Tuticorin has been out of order since Friday 29 March.

Withdrawal of Oil Jetty No.2
01 Apr 2024, Deendayal, India

Oil Jetty No.2 at Deendayal will be withdrawn from 1 April to 7 April.

Source: GAC

