HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

National 24-hour port strike
04 Apr 2024, France
France’s national port staff & dockers’ union has announced a 24-hour strike for Monday 8 April.
Crew safety prioritized in the face of inclement weather
04 Apr 2024, Baltimore, United States
The Unified Command continued to coordinate response operations Wednesday to the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse, despite the challenging weather conditions.
Channel dredged and open for navigation, buoys re-deployed
04 Apr 2024, Jebel Dhanna Ruwais/Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Dredging operation within Jebel Dhanna Ruwais Port limits has been completed.
Port operations during Feast of Ramadan
04 Apr 2024, Turkey
All official institutions and banks in Turkey will be closed during the official Feast of Ramadan holiday from 12.00 hours local time on 9 April until 09:00 on 15 April.
Source: GAC