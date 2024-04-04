Recent News

  

Home / Shipping News / Port News / HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

in Port News 04/04/2024

National 24-hour port strike
04 Apr 2024, France

France’s national port staff & dockers’ union has announced a 24-hour strike for Monday 8 April.

READ MORE

Crew safety prioritized in the face of inclement weather
04 Apr 2024, Baltimore, United States

The Unified Command continued to coordinate response operations Wednesday to the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse, despite the challenging weather conditions.

READ MORE

Channel dredged and open for navigation, buoys re-deployed
04 Apr 2024, Jebel Dhanna Ruwais/Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Dredging operation within Jebel Dhanna Ruwais Port limits has been completed.

READ MORE

Port operations during Feast of Ramadan
04 Apr 2024, Turkey

All official institutions and banks in Turkey will be closed during the official Feast of Ramadan holiday from 12.00 hours local time on 9 April until 09:00 on 15 April.

READ MORE
Source: GAC

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2024 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software