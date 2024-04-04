HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

National 24-hour port strike

04 Apr 2024, France

France’s national port staff & dockers’ union has announced a 24-hour strike for Monday 8 April.

Crew safety prioritized in the face of inclement weather

04 Apr 2024, Baltimore, United States

The Unified Command continued to coordinate response operations Wednesday to the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse, despite the challenging weather conditions.

Channel dredged and open for navigation, buoys re-deployed

04 Apr 2024, Jebel Dhanna Ruwais/Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Dredging operation within Jebel Dhanna Ruwais Port limits has been completed.

Port operations during Feast of Ramadan

04 Apr 2024, Turkey

All official institutions and banks in Turkey will be closed during the official Feast of Ramadan holiday from 12.00 hours local time on 9 April until 09:00 on 15 April.

Source: GAC