HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

Tropical Cyclone Olga

09 Apr 2024, Pilbara Coast, Australia

At 08:00 hours local time today (9 April), Tropical Cyclone Olga was a Category 1 system to the north of Port Hedland, moving towards the south/southwest.

Marine site investigation west of Tsing Yi

09 Apr 2024, Hong Kong

For approximately nine months, marine site investigation works involving sampling of subsea soil, drilling of vibrocores, boreholes and cone penetration tests will be carried out.

Source: GAC