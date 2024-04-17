HOT PORT NEWS from GAC
Port strike continues
17 Apr 2024 Gangavaram, India
Operations at the port of Gangavaram have been completely stalled by the strike
New partners strengthen Green & Digital Shipping Corridor
17 Apr 2024 Rotterdam, Netherlands
Hapag-Lloyd and three other partners have joined the Rotterdam-Singapore Green and Digital Shipping Corridor
Establishment of Restricted Area & closure of landing steps off East Coast Park Precinct
17 Apr 2024 Hong Kong
A Restricted Area will be established on 19 & 26 April from 1900 hours to 2100 hours, in Victoria Harbour off the East Coast Park Precinct to facilitate a drone performance
Withdrawal of buoy at Eastern Quarantine & Immigration Anchorage
17 Apr 2024 Hong Kong
Immediate withdrawal of Government Mooring Buoy “PHE” at Eastern Quarantine and Immigration Anchorage
