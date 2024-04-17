HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

Port strike continues

17 Apr 2024 Gangavaram, India

Operations at the port of Gangavaram have been completely stalled by the strike

New partners strengthen Green & Digital Shipping Corridor

17 Apr 2024 Rotterdam, Netherlands

Hapag-Lloyd and three other partners have joined the Rotterdam-Singapore Green and Digital Shipping Corridor

Establishment of Restricted Area & closure of landing steps off East Coast Park Precinct

17 Apr 2024 Hong Kong

A Restricted Area will be established on 19 & 26 April from 1900 hours to 2100 hours, in Victoria Harbour off the East Coast Park Precinct to facilitate a drone performance

Withdrawal of buoy at Eastern Quarantine & Immigration Anchorage

17 Apr 2024 Hong Kong

Immediate withdrawal of Government Mooring Buoy “PHE” at Eastern Quarantine and Immigration Anchorage

Source: GAC