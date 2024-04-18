HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

Online ship reporting

18 Apr 2024 India

Following observations on maritime security, India has introduced an online Ship Reporting Form to be completed by vessels passing through sensitive regions.

DSL requirement for STS vessels and tankers from East & West Malaysia

18 Apr 2024 Malaysia

Malaysia’s Ministry of Transport has clarified that a Domestic Shipping License (DSL) is mandatory in the following cases…

Planned commencement of terminal operations

18 Apr 2024 Colombo, Sri Lanka

Colombo West International Terminal has advised the anticipated commencement of operations from December 2024.

Port quarterly figures reflect resilience

18 Apr 2024 Antwerp-Bruges, Belgium

The total cargo throughput of Port of Antwerp-Bruges amounted to 70.4 million tonnes in the first quarter of this year, a rise of 2.4% compared to the same period last year.

Dredging operations at Nim Wan, Deep Bay

18 Apr 2024 Hong Kong

For approximately two months, dredging operations will be carried out.

Source: GAC