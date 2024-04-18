HOT PORT NEWS from GAC
Online ship reporting
18 Apr 2024 India
Following observations on maritime security, India has introduced an online Ship Reporting Form to be completed by vessels passing through sensitive regions.
DSL requirement for STS vessels and tankers from East & West Malaysia
18 Apr 2024 Malaysia
Malaysia’s Ministry of Transport has clarified that a Domestic Shipping License (DSL) is mandatory in the following cases…
Planned commencement of terminal operations
18 Apr 2024 Colombo, Sri Lanka
Colombo West International Terminal has advised the anticipated commencement of operations from December 2024.
Port quarterly figures reflect resilience
18 Apr 2024 Antwerp-Bruges, Belgium
The total cargo throughput of Port of Antwerp-Bruges amounted to 70.4 million tonnes in the first quarter of this year, a rise of 2.4% compared to the same period last year.
Dredging operations at Nim Wan, Deep Bay
18 Apr 2024 Hong Kong
For approximately two months, dredging operations will be carried out.
Source: GAC