HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

Visa requirement for foreign crew on coastal vessels
30 Apr 2024, India

From 1 July, foreign crew members of foreign-voyage vessels that are converted to coastal voyage for more than a month at Indian ports must possess valid visas with the name of vessel endorsed thereon.

Commissioning of oil pier
30 Apr 2024, Karachi, Pakistan

KPT Oil Pier No.OP-1 is commissioned for shipping operation/berthing with effect from 1 May.

Channel update
30 Apr 2024, Baltimore, United States

The 35-foot-deep Fort McHenry Limited Access Channel was closed on April 29 by the U.S. Coast Guard at 6am after being open since April 25.

Volume Based Surcharge revision
30 Apr 2024, Port Kembla, Australia

Tug operator Svitzer Australia has issued a revision of the previously announced adjustment of the Volume Based Surcharge at Port Kembla.

Upcoming tariffs increase
30 Apr 2024, Turkish Straits, Turkey

Tariffs for tug services and some hiring fees for sea vehicles in the Turkish Straits will increase from 15 May.

Source: GAC

