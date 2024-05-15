HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

Access Channel reopening

15 May 2024, Baltimore United States

The Captain of the Port reopened the Fort McHenry Limited Access Channel for commercial vessel traffic daily from 8pm to 6am on May 14.

Month-long strike continues

15 May 2024, Gangavaram India

Negotiations between striking employees and the port authorities at Gangavaram last week remained inconclusive, and the strike continues.

Digitized port call process reduces CO2 emissions by 6000 tons

15 May 2024, Gothenburg Sweden

A comprehensive digitalization of the vessel arrival process in the Port of Gothenburg is now underway.

Works at Tuas Terminal Phase 2

15 May 2024, Singapore

The working period for works at Tuas terminal Phase 2 has been extended. The work will now be conducted until 6 November.

Scheduled maintenance of ICA CREW system

15 May 2024, Singapore

The Immigration & Checkpoints Authority of Singapore will carry out maintenance of the ICA CREW system on 21 May.

Light dues, life saving dues & VTS fee to increase

15 May 2024, Turkey

The tariff for light dues and life saving dues at Turkish Straits, as well as light dues and the VTS fee at Turkish ports, will increase from 1 July.

Source: GAC