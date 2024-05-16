HOT PORT NEWS from GAC
Supply vessels prohibited from carrying, transporting & trading oil products
16 May 2024, United Arab Emirates
Supply vessels (supply boats) of all sizes and types are prohibited from carrying, transporting or trading oil products in UAE waters and ports.
Laying of waterpipes
16 May 2024, Sila Port/Abu Dhabi United Arab Emirates
Marine units and boats will be involved in laying a water pipeline on the seabed from Sila to Yasat Safli Island from 16 May to 31 December.
Marine site investigation at Nim Wan, Deep Bay
16 May 2024, Hong Kong
For approximately three months, marine site investigation works involving sampling of subsea soil, drilling of vibrocores, boreholes and cone penetration tests will be carried out.
Removal & extraction of spun piles and installation of floating sea barrier at Poyan
16 May 2024, Singapore
The working period for the removal and extraction of spun piles and installation of a floating sea barrier at Poyan has been extended until 8 November.
READ MORE
Source: GAC