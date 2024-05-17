HOT PORT NEWS from GAC
Marine survey and dredging works
17 May 2024, Abu Dhabi United Arab Emirates
The marine survey and dredging works in waterways from Saaiyat to Al Aliah will continue until 31 August.
Anchorage closed
17 May 2024, Port Kembla Australia
Port Kembla anchorage is closed today (17 May) due the forecast high seas and heavy swell over the weekend.
Strike called off
17 May 2024, Gangavaram India
The strike at the port of Gangavaram has been called off and the workers are returning to work from today (17 May).
Industrial action announced
17 May 2024, Saint-Nazaire & Montour France
The port staff and dockers’ union for the port of Saint-Nazaire & Montoir has announced upcoming industrial action and strikes.
Marine site investigation at Tsing Lung Tau
17 May 2024, Hong Kong
For approximately four months, marine site investigation works involving sampling of subsea soil and drilling of boreholes will be carried out.
Transport of sand material to stockpile at Tuas View Extension
17 May 2024, Singapore
The working period for the transport of sand to stockpile at Tuas View Extension has been extended until 9 November.
