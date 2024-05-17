Recent News

  

Home / Shipping News / Port News / HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

in Port News 17/05/2024

Marine survey and dredging works
17 May 2024, Abu Dhabi United Arab Emirates

The marine survey and dredging works in waterways from Saaiyat to Al Aliah will continue until 31 August.

READ MORE

Anchorage closed
17 May 2024, Port Kembla Australia

Port Kembla anchorage is closed today (17 May) due the forecast high seas and heavy swell over the weekend.

READ MORE

Strike called off
17 May 2024, Gangavaram India

The strike at the port of Gangavaram has been called off and the workers are returning to work from today (17 May).

READ MORE

Industrial action announced
17 May 2024, Saint-Nazaire & Montour France

The port staff and dockers’ union for the port of Saint-Nazaire & Montoir has announced upcoming industrial action and strikes.

READ MORE

Marine site investigation at Tsing Lung Tau
17 May 2024, Hong Kong

For approximately four months, marine site investigation works involving sampling of subsea soil and drilling of boreholes will be carried out.

READ MORE

Transport of sand material to stockpile at Tuas View Extension
17 May 2024, Singapore

The working period for the transport of sand to stockpile at Tuas View Extension has been extended until 9 November.

READ MORE
Source: GAC

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2024 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software