HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

Marine survey and dredging works

17 May 2024, Abu Dhabi United Arab Emirates

The marine survey and dredging works in waterways from Saaiyat to Al Aliah will continue until 31 August.

READ MORE

Anchorage closed

17 May 2024, Port Kembla Australia

Port Kembla anchorage is closed today (17 May) due the forecast high seas and heavy swell over the weekend.

READ MORE

Strike called off

17 May 2024, Gangavaram India

The strike at the port of Gangavaram has been called off and the workers are returning to work from today (17 May).

READ MORE

Industrial action announced

17 May 2024, Saint-Nazaire & Montour France

The port staff and dockers’ union for the port of Saint-Nazaire & Montoir has announced upcoming industrial action and strikes.

READ MORE

Marine site investigation at Tsing Lung Tau

17 May 2024, Hong Kong

For approximately four months, marine site investigation works involving sampling of subsea soil and drilling of boreholes will be carried out.

READ MORE

Transport of sand material to stockpile at Tuas View Extension

17 May 2024, Singapore

The working period for the transport of sand to stockpile at Tuas View Extension has been extended until 9 November.

READ MORE

Source: GAC