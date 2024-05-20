HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

Operation of storm gate during monsoon season

20 May 2024, Mumbai India

From 1 June to 30 September, Indira Dock Storm Gate will be closed three hours before high-water and will open one hour after high-water.

READ MORE

Marine works at Junk Bay and Tit Cham Chau

20 May 2024, Hong Kong

For approximately five months, marine works involving marine site investigation and marine archaeological survey will be carried out.

READ MORE

Revision of maximum permissible draft

20 May 2024, Karaikal India

Karaikal Port has advised the revision of a new maximum permissible draft for the Channel and Berths 1, 2, 3 & 4 for the period 1-30 June.

READ MORE

Source: GAC