HOT PORT NEWS from GAC
Operation of storm gate during monsoon season
20 May 2024, Mumbai India
From 1 June to 30 September, Indira Dock Storm Gate will be closed three hours before high-water and will open one hour after high-water.
Marine works at Junk Bay and Tit Cham Chau
20 May 2024, Hong Kong
For approximately five months, marine works involving marine site investigation and marine archaeological survey will be carried out.
Revision of maximum permissible draft
20 May 2024, Karaikal India
Karaikal Port has advised the revision of a new maximum permissible draft for the Channel and Berths 1, 2, 3 & 4 for the period 1-30 June.
Source: GAC