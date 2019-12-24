HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

Transport of sand material

The working period for the transportation of sand material off the Very Large Crude Carrier Anchorage at Tuas View extension has been extended and the

According to the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore Port Marine Notice No.131 of 2019, the works will be carried out 24 hours daily – including Sundays & Public Holidays – from 26 December 2019 to 25 June 2020 within the working area bounded by the following coordinates (WGS 84 Datum):

1) 01 deg. 13.296’N / 103 deg. 37.359’E

2) 01 deg. 13.296’N / 103 deg. 37.902’E

3) 01 deg. 13.296’N / 103 deg. 37.476’E

4) 01 deg. 12.809’N / 103 deg. 38.717’E

5) 01 deg. 12.673’N / 103 deg. 38.522’E

6) 01 deg. 12.973’N / 103 deg. 37.359’E

The work involves transporting and dumping of sand material by self-discharge sand carrier and trailer suction hopper dredgers to area off AVLCC. A safety boat will be deployed in the vicinity of the working area to warn other vessels of the work.

Craft involved in the works will exhibit the appropriate local and international day and night signals.

When in the vicinity of the working area, mariners are reminded to:

a) Keep well clear of the working area;

b) Maintain a proper lookout;

c) Proceed at a safe speed and to navigate with caution;

d) Maintain a listening watch on VHF Channel 22 (Jurong Control);

and

e) Communicate with Jurong Control on VHF Channel 22 for assistance, if required.

For information about operations in Singapore contact GAC Singapore at [email protected]

Source: GAC