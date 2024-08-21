Recent News

  

HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

Restricted Area off Wan Chai Harbour Front
21 Aug 2024, Hong Kong

A Restricted Area will be established on 21 and 22 August 2024, from 1800 hours to 2200 hours, in Victoria Harbour.

Restricted Area off Hong Kong Museum of Art
21 Aug 2024, Hong Kong

A Restricted Area will be established from 20 to 23 August 2024 and from 4 to 6 September 2024, between 0900 hours and 1700 hours, in Victoria Harbour off the Hong Kong Museum.

Removal & repair works at oil jetty
21 Aug 2024, Kandla India

Works to remove and fix a fender and a ladder at Kandla’s Oil Jetty No.3 will be carried out.

Strong winds impact marine operations
21 Aug 2024, Jebel Ali United Arab Emirates

Marine operations at Jebel Ali Port were restricted to one-way traffic between 04:00 and 07:30 hours local time today (21 August).

Source: GAC

