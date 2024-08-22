HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

Revised offer to avert port workers’ strike

22 Aug 2024, India

The Indian Ports Association is understood to have proposed revised offer to avert the nationwide strike of workers at the country’s major ports called from 28 August.

Traffic suspension for swimming race

22 Aug 2024, Bosphorus Turkey

Vessel traffic in the Bosphorus will be suspended on Sunday (25 August) due to the Samsung Bosphorus Cross-Continental Swimming Race.

Establishment of scientific buoy north of Lantau Island

22 Aug 2024,Hong Kong

A scientific buoy is established to the North of Lantau Island for collecting data.

Source: GAC