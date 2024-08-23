Recent News

  

Home / Shipping News / Port News / HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

in Port News 23/08/2024

Oil pier commissioned
23 Aug 2024, Karachi Pakistan

KPT Oil Pier No.OP-2 is commissioned for shipping operations/berthing.

READ MORE

Airports and ports on alert as global Mpox cases rise
23 Aug 2024, India

India’s Central Government has directed airports, ports and border authorities to be vigilant in response to the global rise in Mpox cases.

READ MORE

Revised offer rejected
23 Aug 2024, India

India’s Workers’ Federation has rejected the revised offer/proposal put forward by the Indian Ports Association

READ MORE

Marine works at Junk Bay
23 Aug 2024, Hong Kong

For approximately three months, marine works involving construction of the Cross Bay Link will be carried out.

READ MORE
Source: GAC

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2024 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software
error: Content is protected !!
×