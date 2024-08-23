HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

Oil pier commissioned

23 Aug 2024, Karachi Pakistan

KPT Oil Pier No.OP-2 is commissioned for shipping operations/berthing.

Airports and ports on alert as global Mpox cases rise

23 Aug 2024, India

India’s Central Government has directed airports, ports and border authorities to be vigilant in response to the global rise in Mpox cases.

Revised offer rejected

23 Aug 2024, India

India’s Workers’ Federation has rejected the revised offer/proposal put forward by the Indian Ports Association

Marine works at Junk Bay

23 Aug 2024, Hong Kong

For approximately three months, marine works involving construction of the Cross Bay Link will be carried out.

Source: GAC