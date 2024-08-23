HOT PORT NEWS from GAC
Oil pier commissioned
23 Aug 2024, Karachi Pakistan
KPT Oil Pier No.OP-2 is commissioned for shipping operations/berthing.
Airports and ports on alert as global Mpox cases rise
23 Aug 2024, India
India’s Central Government has directed airports, ports and border authorities to be vigilant in response to the global rise in Mpox cases.
Revised offer rejected
23 Aug 2024, India
India’s Workers’ Federation has rejected the revised offer/proposal put forward by the Indian Ports Association
Marine works at Junk Bay
23 Aug 2024, Hong Kong
For approximately three months, marine works involving construction of the Cross Bay Link will be carried out.
