HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

Nationwide port workers’ strike called off
27 Aug 2024, India
The planned strike of workers at all India’s major ports has been deferred/called off.
Red alert for heavy rains
27 Aug 2024, Gujarat India
Due to continuous heavy rains that have lashed parts of Gujarat, the India Meteorological Department has issued a ‘red alert’ warning for several districts.
New implementation dates for Long-Term Slot Allocation methodology
27 Aug 2024, Panama Canal Panama
The Panama Canal Authority has postponed the implementation date of the new Long Term Slot Allocation methodology until October 1 for all market segments, except for LNG/LPG.
