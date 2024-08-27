HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

Nationwide port workers’ strike called off

27 Aug 2024, India

The planned strike of workers at all India’s major ports has been deferred/called off.

READ MORE

Red alert for heavy rains

27 Aug 2024, Gujarat India

Due to continuous heavy rains that have lashed parts of Gujarat, the India Meteorological Department has issued a ‘red alert’ warning for several districts.

READ MORE

New implementation dates for Long-Term Slot Allocation methodology

27 Aug 2024, Panama Canal Panama

The Panama Canal Authority has postponed the implementation date of the new Long Term Slot Allocation methodology until October 1 for all market segments, except for LNG/LPG.

READ MORE

Source: GAC