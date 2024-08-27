Recent News

  

HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

in Port News 27/08/2024

Nationwide port workers’ strike called off
27 Aug 2024, India

The planned strike of workers at all India’s major ports has been deferred/called off.

Red alert for heavy rains
27 Aug 2024, Gujarat India

Due to continuous heavy rains that have lashed parts of Gujarat, the India Meteorological Department has issued a ‘red alert’ warning for several districts.

New implementation dates for Long-Term Slot Allocation methodology
27 Aug 2024, Panama Canal Panama

The Panama Canal Authority has postponed the implementation date of the new Long Term Slot Allocation methodology until October 1 for all market segments, except for LNG/LPG.

Source: GAC

