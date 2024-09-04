HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

Closure of KPT Berth No.OP-3 East Wharf

04 Sep 2024 / Karachi, Pakistan

KP Oil Pier No.03 (OP-3) will be temporarily decommissioned just after sailing of M.T. Mardan for repair/maintenance for a few days.

Typhoon Yagi warning issued

04 Sep 2024 / Hong Kong

The Hong Kong Observatory has issued a Tropical Cyclone Warning Bulletin for Typhoon Yagi, which was estimated at 4pm local time today (4 September) to be about 470km southeast of Hong Kong (near 19.2 deg. N / 117.3 deg. E).

Channel & draft restrictions return to normal

04 Sep 2024 / Freeport, United States

Brazos Pilots Association have returned to recommended fresh water draft 42′ Federal Channel and resumed normal operations.

Rescheduled withdrawal of oil jetty

04 Sep 2024 / Deendayal, India

The withdrawal of Oil Jetty No. 03 (OJ-III) at Deendayal for upgradation and strengthening works has been rescheduled to take place from 13 to 19 September.

Source: GAC