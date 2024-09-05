HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

Marine soil investigation for proposed development Phase 2 additional boreholes

05 Sep 2024, Singapore

Until 30 September, marine soil investigation works are being carried out off Tanjong Pagar and Keppel Container Terminal.

Mandatory submission of Maritime Declaration of Health

05 Sep 2024, Singapore

From 4 September, Singapore’s National Environment Agency (NEA) requires arriving vessels to submit the Maritime Declaration of health.

Repairs to Eastern Harbour Crossing, Cha Kwo Ling

05 Sep 2024, Hong Kong

For approximately five months, repair works for the underwater impressed current cathodic protection system of the Eastern Harbour Crossing will be carried out.

Source: GAC