HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

Marine soil investigation for proposed development Phase 2 additional boreholes
05 Sep 2024, Singapore
Until 30 September, marine soil investigation works are being carried out off Tanjong Pagar and Keppel Container Terminal.
Mandatory submission of Maritime Declaration of Health
05 Sep 2024, Singapore
From 4 September, Singapore’s National Environment Agency (NEA) requires arriving vessels to submit the Maritime Declaration of health.
Repairs to Eastern Harbour Crossing, Cha Kwo Ling
05 Sep 2024, Hong Kong
For approximately five months, repair works for the underwater impressed current cathodic protection system of the Eastern Harbour Crossing will be carried out.
