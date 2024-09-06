HOT PORT NEWS from GAC
New pilot & tug tariffs at gas terminal
06 Sep 2024, Arun, Indonesia
The pilot and tug operator at PT Perta Arun Gas Terminal has issued new tariffs for all vessels calling at the terminal from 15 September.
Operations commence at Dangote Refinery
06 Sep 2024, Lagos, Nigeria
Operations have begun at the Dangote Refinery in Lagos, representing a significant milestone in the development of Nigeria’s maritime and shipping sectors.
Scheduled maintenance at Gatun Locks
06 Sep 2024, Panama Canal, Panama
From 0400 hours on September 10 until 1600 hours on September 25, the center wall culvert of Gatun Locks will be out of service.
Anchoring of vessels at Tuas View Extension off AVLCC
06 Sep 2024, Singapore
The working period for bulk carriers anchoring and discharging sand at the break bulking slots off the Very Large Crude Carrier Anchorage at Tuas View Extension has been extended.
Construction of seawater intake structure & seawater discharge culvert
06 Sep 2024, Singapore
The working period for construction works for a seawater structure and seawater discharge culvert in the Banyan Basin has been extended until 3 March 2025.
Maintenance of crane at North Berth
06 Sep 2024, Dahej, India
Routine maintenance of one crane at Dahej’s North Berth is planned from 20 September to 19 October.
