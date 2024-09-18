HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

New rules for bulk carrier vessel passages

18 Sep 2024, Dardanelles, Turkey

New rules have been implemented for the passage of bulk carrier vessels through the Dardanelles Strait.

500,000 containers already handled via Secure Chain

18 Sep 2024, Rotterdam, Netherlands

This week, the 500,000th import container was securely and reliably handled via the Secure Chain in the port of Rotterdam.

Modifications to Transit Reservation (Booking) System

18 Sep 2024, Panama Canal, Panama

The Panama Canal Authority has announced modifications to the Transit Reservation (Booking) System rules for the slot allocation to Panamax Plus vessels, the Transit Date…

Industrial action at port

18 Sep 2024, Darwin, Australia

Qube Ports Darwin have received notice of Protected Industrial Action for the Port of Darwin, for seven days starting from 0001 hours on Friday (20 September).

Temporary closure of central pier and oil & marine refuse cleansing demonstration

18 Sep 2024, Hong Kong

Central Pier No. 9 will be temporarily closed on 6 October between 0900 and 1830 hours to facilitate an exhibition of two Marine Department vessels.

Source: GAC