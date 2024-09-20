HOT PORT NEWS from GAC
Marine archaeological survey south of Ma Wan and West of Tsing Yi
20 Sep 2024, Hong Kong
For approximately two months, marine archaeological survey will be carried out.
Dragon Boat Race off Tsuen Wan Promenade & closure of landing steps
20 Sep 2024, Hong Kong
A dragon boat racing event will take place off Tsuen Wan Promenade from 0830 to 1800 hours on 22 September 2024 (Sunday).
Traffic suspension for yacht races
20 Sep 2024, Bosphorus, Turkey
Due to the 23rd Bosphorus Cup Sailing Races being held tomorrow (21 September), vessel traffic in the Strait will be suspended.
SPM cost removed
20 Sep 2024, Cengkareng (Jakarta), Indonesia
The cost of SPM has been removed from port charges or vessels calling Cengakreng.
Jetty shutdown
20 Sep 2024, Jawaharlal Nehru Port, India
BPCL Liquid Cargo Terminal (LB01 & LB02) will be shut down from October 7 to 11.
