HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

Marine Weather Forecast Update
26 Sep 2024, Bahamas
Marine Weather Forecast update for 26 September 2024.
Industrial action at Australian ports
26 Sep 2024, Port Kembla & other Australian ports
The Maritime Union Australia (MUA) representing the stevedore workforce is conducting further industrial action at Qube’s bulk and general ports across Australia.
Establishment of Restricted Area & closure of landing steps at Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre
26 Sep 2024, Hong Kong
From 1500 hours on 30 September 2024 to 1000 hours on 1 October 2024, a Restricted Area will be established in Victoria Harbour.
Source: GAC