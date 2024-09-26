Recent News

  

Home / Shipping News / Port News / HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

in Port News 26/09/2024

Marine Weather Forecast Update
26 Sep 2024, Bahamas

Marine Weather Forecast update for 26 September 2024.

READ MORE

Industrial action at Australian ports
26 Sep 2024, Port Kembla & other Australian ports

The Maritime Union Australia (MUA) representing the stevedore workforce is conducting further industrial action at Qube’s bulk and general ports across Australia.

READ MORE

Establishment of Restricted Area & closure of landing steps at Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre
26 Sep 2024, Hong Kong

From 1500 hours on 30 September 2024 to 1000 hours on 1 October 2024, a Restricted Area will be established in Victoria Harbour.

READ MORE
Source: GAC

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2024 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software
error: Content is protected !!
×