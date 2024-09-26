HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

Marine Weather Forecast Update

26 Sep 2024, Bahamas

Marine Weather Forecast update for 26 September 2024.

Industrial action at Australian ports

26 Sep 2024, Port Kembla & other Australian ports

The Maritime Union Australia (MUA) representing the stevedore workforce is conducting further industrial action at Qube’s bulk and general ports across Australia.

Establishment of Restricted Area & closure of landing steps at Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre

26 Sep 2024, Hong Kong

From 1500 hours on 30 September 2024 to 1000 hours on 1 October 2024, a Restricted Area will be established in Victoria Harbour.

Source: GAC