HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

in Port News 30/09/2024

Reduction of maximum allowable beam
30 Sep 2024, Chennai, India

The allowable beam for vessels entering JD at Chennai Port has been reduced.

Changes to port dues and pilotage charges
30 Sep 2024, Karaikal, India

Karaikal Port Limited has announced the revision of port dues and pilotage charges from tomorrow (1 October).

New Berthing Policy & Tariff Structure
30 Sep 2024, Gangavaram, India

Adani Gangavaram Port Limited has issued a new Berthing Policy & Tariff Structure, which comes into force from tomorrow (1 October).

Third Chemical Berth operational
30 Sep 2024, Pir Pau (Mumbai), India

The newly commissioned Third Chemical Berth (TCB) at Pir Pau, Mumbai, commenced operations on Friday (27 September).

Source: GAC

