HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

Reduction of maximum allowable beam

30 Sep 2024, Chennai, India

The allowable beam for vessels entering JD at Chennai Port has been reduced.

READ MORE

Changes to port dues and pilotage charges

30 Sep 2024, Karaikal, India

Karaikal Port Limited has announced the revision of port dues and pilotage charges from tomorrow (1 October).

READ MORE

New Berthing Policy & Tariff Structure

30 Sep 2024, Gangavaram, India

Adani Gangavaram Port Limited has issued a new Berthing Policy & Tariff Structure, which comes into force from tomorrow (1 October).

READ MORE

Third Chemical Berth operational

30 Sep 2024, Pir Pau (Mumbai), India

The newly commissioned Third Chemical Berth (TCB) at Pir Pau, Mumbai, commenced operations on Friday (27 September).

READ MORE

Source: GAC