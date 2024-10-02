HOT PORT NEWS from GAC
Kusu Pilgrimage Season 2024
02 Oct 2024, Singapore
The Kusu Pilgrimage Season (KPS 2024) will take place from 3 to 31 October.
Scheduled maintenance at Miraflores Locks & modifications to Transit Reservation (Booking) System
02 Oct 2024, Panama Canal, Panama
The West Lane of Miraflores Locks will be out of service from 0001 hours on Saturday, October 26, 2024, until 1200 hours on Monday, October 28, 2024 (60 hours).
Revised Berthing Policy & Tariff Structure
02 Oct 2024, Dhamra, India
A revised Berthing Policy & Tariff Structure (BPTS) has come into force for Dhamra Port.
READ MORE
Source: GAC