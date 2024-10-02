HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

Kusu Pilgrimage Season 2024

02 Oct 2024, Singapore

The Kusu Pilgrimage Season (KPS 2024) will take place from 3 to 31 October.

Scheduled maintenance at Miraflores Locks & modifications to Transit Reservation (Booking) System

02 Oct 2024, Panama Canal, Panama

The West Lane of Miraflores Locks will be out of service from 0001 hours on Saturday, October 26, 2024, until 1200 hours on Monday, October 28, 2024 (60 hours).

Revised Berthing Policy & Tariff Structure

02 Oct 2024, Dhamra, India

A revised Berthing Policy & Tariff Structure (BPTS) has come into force for Dhamra Port.

Source: GAC