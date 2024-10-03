HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

Traffic suspended after vessels collide

03 Oct 2024, Bosphorus, Turkey

Vessel traffic in the Bosphorus was suspended at 17:00 hours local time today (3 October) after two ships collided in the southern entry area.

National strike

03 Oct 2024, Ghana

Ghana’s Trade Union Congress has announced its intention to proceed with a nationwide strike on Thursday, 10 October.

Establishment of Restricted Area off Wan Chai Harbour Front

03 Oct 2024, Hong Kong

A Restricted Area is established on 3, 4 and 5 October, from 1800 hours to 2300 hours, in Victoria Harbour off the Wan Chai Harbour Front.

Marine soil investigation in East Keppel Fairway

03 Oct 2024, Singapore

Until 30 November, marine soil investigation work is being conducted in the vicinity of East Keppel Fairway.

Successful pilot with moveable shore power for sea-going vessels

03 Oct 2024, Rotterdam, Netherlands

A pilot with moveable battery containers with shore power has taken place at the Steinweg Beatrix Terminal.

Source: GAC