Recent News

  

Home / Shipping News / Port News / HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

in Port News 03/10/2024

Traffic suspended after vessels collide
03 Oct 2024, Bosphorus, Turkey

Vessel traffic in the Bosphorus was suspended at 17:00 hours local time today (3 October) after two ships collided in the southern entry area.

READ MORE

National strike
03 Oct 2024, Ghana

Ghana’s Trade Union Congress has announced its intention to proceed with a nationwide strike on Thursday, 10 October.

READ MORE

Establishment of Restricted Area off Wan Chai Harbour Front
03 Oct 2024, Hong Kong

A Restricted Area is established on 3, 4 and 5 October, from 1800 hours to 2300 hours, in Victoria Harbour off the Wan Chai Harbour Front.

READ MORE

Marine soil investigation in East Keppel Fairway
03 Oct 2024, Singapore

Until 30 November, marine soil investigation work is being conducted in the vicinity of East Keppel Fairway.

READ MORE

Successful pilot with moveable shore power for sea-going vessels
03 Oct 2024, Rotterdam, Netherlands

A pilot with moveable battery containers with shore power has taken place at the Steinweg Beatrix Terminal.

READ MORE
Source: GAC

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2024 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software
error: Content is protected !!
×