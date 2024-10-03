HOT PORT NEWS from GAC
Traffic suspended after vessels collide
03 Oct 2024, Bosphorus, Turkey
Vessel traffic in the Bosphorus was suspended at 17:00 hours local time today (3 October) after two ships collided in the southern entry area.
National strike
03 Oct 2024, Ghana
Ghana’s Trade Union Congress has announced its intention to proceed with a nationwide strike on Thursday, 10 October.
Establishment of Restricted Area off Wan Chai Harbour Front
03 Oct 2024, Hong Kong
A Restricted Area is established on 3, 4 and 5 October, from 1800 hours to 2300 hours, in Victoria Harbour off the Wan Chai Harbour Front.
Marine soil investigation in East Keppel Fairway
03 Oct 2024, Singapore
Until 30 November, marine soil investigation work is being conducted in the vicinity of East Keppel Fairway.
Successful pilot with moveable shore power for sea-going vessels
03 Oct 2024, Rotterdam, Netherlands
A pilot with moveable battery containers with shore power has taken place at the Steinweg Beatrix Terminal.
Source: GAC