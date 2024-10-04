HOT PORT NEWS from GAC
Port workers’ strike ends
04 Oct 2024East & Gulf Coasts, United States
U.S. dock workers and port operators have reached a tentative deal ending the strike that shut down shipping at public docks along the East Coast and Gulf Coast.
Marine works of three-runway system at Hong Kong International Airport
04 Oct 2024, Hong Kong
For approximately 12 months, marine works involving seawall construction and barging operations will be carried out.
Soil investigation works off AVLCC & Tuas View Extension
04 Oct 2024, Singapore
The working period for soil investigation works off AVLCC and Tuas View Extension has been extended. The work will now be carried out until 31 December.
Source: GAC