HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

Closure of oil pier
09 Oct 2024, Karachi, Pakistan
KPT Oil Pier No. 1 (OP-I) at East Wharf, Karachi, will be temporarily decommissioned for repairs / maintenance work for two days on 10 and 11 October.
Layup berth hire charges
09 Oct 2024, Krishnapatnam, India
To standardize the layup berth hire clauses across all the Adani ports, including Adani Krishnapatnam Port Ltd, clauses have been revised.
Withdrawal of oil jetty
09 Oct 2024, Deendayal, India
Oil Jetty No.1 at Deendayal will be withdrawn for dredging work from 9 to 15 October.
Hurricane Milton update
09 Oct 2024, Florida, United States
Hurricane Milton intensified to a Category 5 storm but has since weakened to Category 4. It is expected to make landfall around Tampa Thursday morning as a Category 2 or 3 storm.
Tropical storm warning
09 Oct 2024, Bahamas
Freeport, Bahamas, is currently under tropical storm warning due to Hurricane Milton.
Increase of pilot rates
09 Oct 2024, Sabine, United States
The Jefferson and Orange County Board of Pilot Commissioners has agreed to the Sabine Pilots’ request for an increase in rates.
