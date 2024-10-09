Recent News

  

HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

in Port News 09/10/2024

Closure of oil pier
09 Oct 2024, Karachi, Pakistan

KPT Oil Pier No. 1 (OP-I) at East Wharf, Karachi, will be temporarily decommissioned for repairs / maintenance work for two days on 10 and 11 October.

READ MORE

Layup berth hire charges
09 Oct 2024, Krishnapatnam, India

To standardize the layup berth hire clauses across all the Adani ports, including Adani Krishnapatnam Port Ltd, clauses have been revised.

READ MORE

Withdrawal of oil jetty
09 Oct 2024, Deendayal, India

Oil Jetty No.1 at Deendayal will be withdrawn for dredging work from 9 to 15 October.

READ MORE

Hurricane Milton update
09 Oct 2024, Florida, United States

Hurricane Milton intensified to a Category 5 storm but has since weakened to Category 4. It is expected to make landfall around Tampa Thursday morning as a Category 2 or 3 storm.

READ MORE

Tropical storm warning
09 Oct 2024, Bahamas

Freeport, Bahamas, is currently under tropical storm warning due to Hurricane Milton.

READ MORE

Increase of pilot rates
09 Oct 2024, Sabine, United States

The Jefferson and Orange County Board of Pilot Commissioners has agreed to the Sabine Pilots’ request for an increase in rates.

READ MORE
Source: GAC

