HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

Closure of oil pier

09 Oct 2024, Karachi, Pakistan

KPT Oil Pier No. 1 (OP-I) at East Wharf, Karachi, will be temporarily decommissioned for repairs / maintenance work for two days on 10 and 11 October.

Layup berth hire charges

09 Oct 2024, Krishnapatnam, India

To standardize the layup berth hire clauses across all the Adani ports, including Adani Krishnapatnam Port Ltd, clauses have been revised.

Withdrawal of oil jetty

09 Oct 2024, Deendayal, India

Oil Jetty No.1 at Deendayal will be withdrawn for dredging work from 9 to 15 October.

Hurricane Milton update

09 Oct 2024, Florida, United States

Hurricane Milton intensified to a Category 5 storm but has since weakened to Category 4. It is expected to make landfall around Tampa Thursday morning as a Category 2 or 3 storm.

Tropical storm warning

09 Oct 2024, Bahamas

Freeport, Bahamas, is currently under tropical storm warning due to Hurricane Milton.

Increase of pilot rates

09 Oct 2024, Sabine, United States

The Jefferson and Orange County Board of Pilot Commissioners has agreed to the Sabine Pilots’ request for an increase in rates.

Source: GAC